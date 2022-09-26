Community invited to participate in Honor Flight Mail Call

It's a chance to thank a veteran for their service.
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is inviting the public to participate in this years "Operation Mail Call."
Organizers say Mail Call is a very touching, personal way to let our Veterans know that even after all these years, their sacrifices four our Freedoms have not been forgotten.
Each veteran will receive a Mail Call envelope with a dozen cards and letters.
Anyone can write cards, handwritten letters, or send drawings.
This years group of EVV13 Honor Flight veterans will read them as they return from our Nation's Capital.
The deadline for mail call is October 22nd, the Saturday before their flight.
Public letters can be taken to these drop off site September 24th to October 22nd:
-Golden Corral--Evansville Location
-Evansville Public Libraries
-Red Cross Building--Stockwell Road
-Mission BBQ on Green River Road
-Old National Bank Branches
-The Bauerhaus in Darmstadt, IN
Organizers say if you don't know the Veteran you are writing to, simply use "Dear Veteran" as you salutation.
Please don't date the letters.