Community invited to say goodbye to tiger at Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden are asking the public to come out and say goodbye to Nuri the tiger.
According to the zoo, Nuri is preparing to head to the Eerie Zoo in Pennsylvania in a few weeks.
The zoo says that Nuri has to be moved to another facility, so that an extensive renovation project of the exhibit's underground holding area can begin.
Zoo officials say Nuri enters the area daily, where she's cared for by zookeepers, meaning she must be moved for the remodel to occur.
One of the zoo's other animals - the Malayan Sun bear, Fong, - will have to be moved to another area of Mesker Park Zoo while the renovations take place.
In Nuri's absence, the zoo says that it will be working with the Tiger Species Survival Plan to identify a tiger of a different sub-species for Mesker Park Zoo in the future.
Nuri has been at Mesker Park Zoo since 2016. The zoo says it will share updates on Nuri after she arrives at her new home in Pennsylvania.