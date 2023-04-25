Construction project to close Evansville's Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe location for two weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One Chick-fil-A location on the east side of Evansville will be closing for a few weeks in May.
On Tuesday, officials with the restaurant announced a construction project that would be closing the Cross Pointe location on East Indiana Street from May 7 - May 23.
During the closure, many team members from the Cross Pointe location will be staffing the nearby Eastland Mall location, which will be open for curbside, carryout, delivery, and catering orders.
We're told the construction project at the Cross Pointe location will bring enhancements to the drive-thru, front counter, and dining room spaces, positively impacting both customers and employees.