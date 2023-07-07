Construction worker dies in Posey County after being hit by dump truck while on the job

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Posey County say a construction worker is dead after an incident in a construction zone Friday morning.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Wadesville around 10 a.m. Friday, while crews were in the process of grinding up pavement for replacement.
According to the sheriff's office, the construction worker who died was at the site working when a dump truck backed over them.
The worker, who has yet to be identified, was treated by EMS at the scene, but died from their injuries.
PCSO says this happened in the area of SR 66 and Springfield Road.
The sheriff's office says the victim's name will be released at a later time, and that the dump truck driver was taken to the hospital for investigative purposes.
