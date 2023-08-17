Cooking equipment starts fire at Evansville Burger King

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Cooking equipment started a fire at a local fast food restaurant on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at the Burger King on Covert Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire was started by cooking equipment and extended to the hood and ventilation system.
EFD says employees tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers before evacuating the building.
When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the exhaust system on the roof.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 10 minutes, and the fire was contained to the exhaust system.
No injuries were reported.