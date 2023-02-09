Man dies after being hit by driver in Evansville Dollar General parking lot

Authorities are at a local Dollar General store after a person was reportedly hit by a car there.
Dispatchers say that someone called 911 just after 11 a.m., saying that a person had been hit by a car at the Dollar General at the corner of Diamond Avenue and Stringtown Road.
We're told that AMR was originally dispatched to the scene, but that the Coroner's Office was called a short time later. Evansville Police tell us that they have called in for Crime Scene Investigation and an Accident Reconstruction unit.
Police tell us that the victim, a man, had tripped and fell in the parking lot just as a driver was coming around the corner. They say the driver didn't see the man and ran him over.
Employees from the store, along with first responders, attempted life-saving measures for the victim but were unsuccessful.
EPD says the driver was taken for chemical testing, as is protocol in fatal incidents like this one, and then released.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name once an autopsy is complete and family is notified.