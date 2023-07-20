Coroner called to wreck on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a deadly crash on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville on Thursday.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway, just by Braun Stadium near the Weinbach Avenue exit.
We're told only one vehicle was involved in the crash - a maroon truck that crashed into the concrete guardrail.
Authorities tell 44News that the coroner was called to the scene of the crash.
Traffic was backed up and drivers headed east on the Lloyd were being diverted, but the expressway has since opened back up and traffic flow has returned to normal.
The identity of the victim in the crash hasn't been released at this time.
