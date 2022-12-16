 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

  • Updated
Fatal crash Vanderburgh County 12-15-2022

Authorities have released new information on a fatal crash that happened in Vanderburgh County on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Hammock of Evansville was killed in Thursday's crash.

Authorities said they found Hammock's car partially submerged in water at the scene of the crash. Hammock was pulled from the vehicle, but officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Hammock's car went off the road after hitting a guard rail.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time, but the sheriff's office continues to investigate.

