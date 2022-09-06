Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend.
According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the investigation started after a shooting was reported in the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue on Sunday night.
According to police, Copeland was found there with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.
No other details have been released at this time, but the incident remains under investigation by the Evansville Police Department.