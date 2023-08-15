Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in downtown Evansville on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a bicyclist who was hit and killed by a driver in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning.
According to the coroner's office, the bicyclist was 68-year-old James L. Cantwell of Evansville.
As we reported, crews responded to the scene of the deadly crash around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Witnesses at the scene said that the driver who struck Cantwell had the green light and the right-of-way.
The road was shut down in both directions after the incident but is now back open.
No other details have been released at this time, but the Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate.