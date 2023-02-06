Coroner identifies Evansville moped rider who was hit and killed by driver

The driver of a moped who was hit by a car on the west side of Vanderburgh County late Sunday night has died from their injuries.
The crash happened late Sunday night around 10 p.m. on the west side, near University Parkway and Hogue Road, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
VCSO says that the driver of the moped was taken to the hospital, but that they later died from their injuries.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man who died as 35-year-old William Levon Hutchins of Evansville.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the car was uninjured, but taken to the hospital for a chemical test in accordance with Indiana law.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.