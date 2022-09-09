 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near North First Avenue on Sept. 2, 2022

An officer tapes off an area near the Pigeon Creek Bridge and North First Avenue after a body was found on Friday, Sept. 2

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue.

According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville.

Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The coroner's office says that Cardwell's cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you