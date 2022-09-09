Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue.

According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville.

Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The coroner's office says that Cardwell's cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

