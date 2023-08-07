Coroner identifies man killed in incident at Toyota Boshoku

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in an incident at Toyota Boshoku Indiana on Monday.
According to the coroner's office, the man who died in Monday's incident was 49-year-old Therno Balde of Evansville.
As we reported, crews were called to an incident involving a worker at Toyota Boshoku on Monday morning.
A statement issued by Toyota Boshoku America reads in-part, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred on August 7, 2023 and resulted in the death of one of our team members. We are fully cooperating in the investigation that is underway, and while we cannot comment on the details, we can tell you that the health and safety of our team members is our top priority. We take matters like this very seriously and will thoroughly review all investigation results to ensure that this type of incident does not reoccur. Our deepest sympathies go out to our team member, his loved ones and all of our team members at TBIN."
No specific details surrounding the incident have been released at this time, but the Gibson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The company says it's also working with authorities, including OSHA and other regulatory agencies, to investigate the incident.
The coroner's office tells us that Balde's autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Stay with us on-air and online for any updates once they're available.