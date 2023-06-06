Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Monday afternoon Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Once person is dead after a crash that happened in Evansville on Monday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to a crash in the area of Bellemeade Avenue and South Englewood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, 43-year-old Matthew Ziliak of Evansville was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he later died from his injuries.
The coroner's report lists Ziliak's cause of death as blunt force trauma.
According to EPD, Ziliak was going west on his motorcycle on Bellemeade Avenue when the driver of an SUV tried to turn left onto Englewood Avenue. Police say that's when the two vehicles colided.
We're told the driver of the SUV was uninjured. While EPD says they showed no signs of impairment, a chemical test was administered as part of standard protocol for deadly crashes.
EPD is continuing to investigate the crash.