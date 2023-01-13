 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Posey County grain bin incident as 74-year-old man

  • Updated
Grain bin generic file photo mgn

file photo

A man died on Thursday in Posey County, Indiana, after becoming trapped in a grain bin.

Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue say crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. Thursday after a man got trapped in a grain bin. They say it happened off of Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.

We're told multiple agencies responded to the scene in an attempt to save the victim.

"The outcome of this event was not what everyone was hoping for but no one gave up trying to do everything they could to help someone in need. We continue to pray for everyone involved," Black Township Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

Authorities say the man who died was a farm hand that was assisting the farmer.

The Posey County Coroner's Office tells us the victim was 74-year-old Steven Grabert of rural Mt. Vernon.

Scheider Funeral Home photo of Steven Grabert, age 74, of Mt. Vernon, who died in a grain bin incident on Thursday, Jan. 12

Grabert's obituary says he was born in Evansville in 1948. It says he was a lifelong farmer, a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, and a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School.

Visitations and funeral services for Grabert are being planned for next week.

