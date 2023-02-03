Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died.

As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood on Thursday night, where they found Georges had been hit by a van.

VCSO said Georges died at the hospital from her injuries.

The coroner's says that Georges's autopsy is pending, and that the incident remains under investigation by VCSO.