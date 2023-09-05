 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies woman killed in suspected drunk driving wreck in Vanderburgh County

  Updated
  • 0
Fatal wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The coroner's office has released the name of a woman who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash on I-69 Monday evening.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 54-year-old Christina Rogers of Winslow, Indiana, is the woman who died.

As we reported, another woman was arrested in connection to the wreck, which happened on I-69 south of the Highway 57 exit around 7:45 p.m.

A witness who stopped at the scene of the wreck to help told authorities they heard the driver who crashed, 29-year-old Mariah Kammerer, admit to getting behind the wheel after getting drunk at a Labor Day party.

The sheriff's office says presumptive tests showed Kammerer was more than 2.5x over the legal limit, and that she had drugs in her system.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

