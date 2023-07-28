 Skip to main content
Coroner releases identity of body found in abandoned Evansville home

  • Updated
  • 0
Body discovered in abandoned home

A body was found on July 14th inside of this Harriet Street home in the Jacobsville neighborhood.

 Brian Miller

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified a woman after her body was found inside a boarded-up home on Harriet Street.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have identified a woman after her body was found in an Evansville home earlier in July.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said that the body, which was found in a home on Harriet Street, was that of 45-year-old Shanay Michell Hunt.

As we reported, Hunt's body was discovered inside a boarded-up home on Harriet Street on July 14.

One day after that, another body was discovered inside a second nearby abandoned home. The coroner's office said that man was 39-year-old Derek Clark.

Another body found in second abandoned Evansville home, coroner says
Evansville woman heartbroken after a body is found inside her childhood home

Final autopsy reports for both Hunt and Clark are pending, and police are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

