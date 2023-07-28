Coroner releases identity of body found in abandoned Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have identified a woman after her body was found in an Evansville home earlier in July.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said that the body, which was found in a home on Harriet Street, was that of 45-year-old Shanay Michell Hunt.
As we reported, Hunt's body was discovered inside a boarded-up home on Harriet Street on July 14.
One day after that, another body was discovered inside a second nearby abandoned home. The coroner's office said that man was 39-year-old Derek Clark.
Final autopsy reports for both Hunt and Clark are pending, and police are continuing to investigate.
No other details have been released at this time.