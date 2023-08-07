 Skip to main content
Coroner responds to incident involving worker at Toyota Boshoku

  • Updated
Toyota Boshoku Indiana

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Gibson County are investigating an incident at a manufacturing facility.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at Toyota Boshoku on Monday.

Few specifics are being released surrounding the incident, but GCSO says that medics and firefighters had to render aid to a worker inside the building.

Our 44News crew at the scene says the coroner's office was called.

On Monday afternoon, the Gibson County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the incident as a 49-year-old man from Evansville.

More details on the matter are expected to be released by Toyota Boshoku, according to the sheriff's office.

