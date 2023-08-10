Coroner reveals cause of death of Toyota Boshoku employee

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have released new details on the recent death of a worker at Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Princeton.
The Gibson County Coroner's Office says 49-year-old Therno Balde died from blunt force trauma.
Balde's autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, but the coroner's office says the final report is pending toxicology results.
Balde died in an incident at Toyota Boshoku on Monday, but details surrounding what happened at the facility haven't been released.
The investigation into Balde's death is being conducted by OSHA, the Gibson County Coroner's Office, and other regulatory agencies.