Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

Cost effective ways to help keep your house warm this winter

  • 0
Keep your house warm during the holidays

As temperatures continue to plunge, here are a few wallet-friendly tips you can do to the inside of your house in order to help keep it warm. 

Check windows for spaces or cracks that could let cold air inside.  A can of caulk or flex seal can solve the problem for less than twenty dollars.

Make sure you change your furnace filters once a month.  This not only helps your furnace perform more efficiently, but a dirty furnace filter can cause a fire.  Furnace filters can cost anywhere from five to ten dollars

Wrapping your pipes in insulation can prevent them from freezing up.  According to experts, you can open your faucet ever so slightly in order to create a small or light drip.  This should also help prevent your pipes from freezing.  A simple pack of insulation can run anywhere from six to twenty dollars.

Move furniture away from vents, radiators, and registers.  Blocking your vents can disrupt heat flow throughout your house, as well as possibly start a fire.

Install a door sweep to reduce cold air infiltrating the bottom edge of the door.  These can be found for less than ten dollars.

