Cost effective ways to help keep your house warm this winter

As temperatures continue to plunge, here are a few wallet-friendly tips you can do to the inside of your house in order to help keep it warm.
Check windows for spaces or cracks that could let cold air inside. A can of caulk or flex seal can solve the problem for less than twenty dollars.
Make sure you change your furnace filters once a month. This not only helps your furnace perform more efficiently, but a dirty furnace filter can cause a fire. Furnace filters can cost anywhere from five to ten dollars
Wrapping your pipes in insulation can prevent them from freezing up. According to experts, you can open your faucet ever so slightly in order to create a small or light drip. This should also help prevent your pipes from freezing. A simple pack of insulation can run anywhere from six to twenty dollars.
Move furniture away from vents, radiators, and registers. Blocking your vents can disrupt heat flow throughout your house, as well as possibly start a fire.
Install a door sweep to reduce cold air infiltrating the bottom edge of the door. These can be found for less than ten dollars.