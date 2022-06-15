 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Counselors take precautions to keep Cub Scouts safe during day camp in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Counselors taking precautions to keep Cub Scouts safe during day camp in the heat
Marisa Patwa

The memories are once again being created for Tri-State Cub Scouts who are participating in this year's day camp, and counselors are taking extra precautions to make sure the kids stay safe in the dangerous heat.

Because of the sweltering temperatures this year, all of the cub scout stations are under tents, and before the activities begin, the kids get the chance to hydrate and learn about heat-related illnesses.

With more than 100 campers participating in activities from archery to hockey in the 90-degree heat, there is extra water at each station for the kids to drink.

Anytime a kid is feeling overwhelmed, they can go inside in the air-conditioned Eykcamp Center.

The goal is for the kids to have fun and learn skills, but not at the risk of them getting too hot.

"We want to make sure we have no kids get to heat stroke level," said Chris Felton, the senior district executive for Native Trails District. "We're going to have them come inside, get some air conditioning, get water. We have Gatorade, we have supplements, just to help them cool down instantly and get them as rehydrated as possible."

To be extra cautious, they even have medical staff on stand by.

"We have an EMT from AMR on staff who is in our building over here, he is all set up and ready to go for hot weather related illnesses," Felton said. "We have two five gallon water buffalos at every single station and at the end of every station we're just having them drink water."

The hope is that the children are not burned out in the burning heat.

"We're doing everything we can to keep them cool, not just because it's crazy hot out here but to make sure that they are healthy and continuing, but that they want to come back tomorrow," Felton said.

Kona Ice is also at the camp throughout the week, serving campers tasty frozen treats.

On Friday, there will be a giant water slip and slide to cool off campers.

Recommended for you