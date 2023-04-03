EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A country singer-songwriter with an expansive array of music will make his return to the River City later this year.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will preform at the Victory Theater in Evansville on Saturday, June 17.
Lyle Lovett was last in Evansville for a concert back in 2017.
Lovett has won numerous Grammy awards during his long career.
The Houston native has been active in the music business since 1980, recording 13 albums and many more singles.
The venue ticket presales will start Thursday, April 6 10 am-10pm
Tickets will be available at the Ford Center ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
Country singer Lyle Lovett will return to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A country singer-songwriter with an expansive array of music will make his return to the River City later this year.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device