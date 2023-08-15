Couple claims $57K prize of Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot say this year's winners have come forward.
Corey and Lori Humbert came forward as the winners of the $57,522.50 winnings, after the total pot reached $115,045.
The couple said they were shocked to learn they had won, and that they plan on celebrating the big win with their two young boys before saving most of the money for the future.
The Humberts say they purchased their half pot numbers while attending the Jasper Strassenfest Show and Shine Car Show.
Residents of Jasper, Corey works as a truck driver and Lori works for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools.
A large portion of the proceeds from the Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot will benefit the Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Scholarship Fund to benefit local students.