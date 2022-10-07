 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations dropping
to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Court denies motions to dismiss case against Deaconess, doctor accused of accessing personal info

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel sentencing graphic mgn

Litigation filed against Deaconess and one of its former doctors will continue to move forward after a ruling in court on Thursday, according to lawyers involved in the case and court records.

As previously reported, a lawsuit naming multiple women as plaintiffs and Akitto Ledda, DO, as a defendant, alleges that Ledda accessed the personal information of several women "without authorization and without a legitimate business reason" while employed by Deaconess, including phone numbers, addresses, social security numbers, medications, insurance information, and more.

Ladendorf Law, the Indianapolis-based Law firm involved in the case out of Evansville, said Ledda accessed the women's private records after meeting them at the bar.

A Friday afternoon update on the case from Ladendorf Law says that two motions to dismiss the case were denied in court.

Ladendorf Law says the motions to dismiss the case were filed by Deaconess Hospital and Dr. Ledda, and that both were denied.

"We are extremely thankful that the case will continue, that we will be able to get answers, and that our clients will have their chance to seek justice," Friday's statement from Ladendorf Law says. "At this point, we are going to continue to the discovery phase where we will keep working to uncover the facts and circumstances surrounding this intrusion into our clients' lives."

We reached out to Deaconess for a comment on the latest updates to the case, but have not heard back yet.

You can see Friday's full statement from Ladendorf Law below, or on Facebook.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you