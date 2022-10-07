Court denies motions to dismiss case against Deaconess, doctor accused of accessing personal info

Litigation filed against Deaconess and one of its former doctors will continue to move forward after a ruling in court on Thursday, according to lawyers involved in the case and court records.

As previously reported, a lawsuit naming multiple women as plaintiffs and Akitto Ledda, DO, as a defendant, alleges that Ledda accessed the personal information of several women "without authorization and without a legitimate business reason" while employed by Deaconess, including phone numbers, addresses, social security numbers, medications, insurance information, and more.

Ladendorf Law, the Indianapolis-based Law firm involved in the case out of Evansville, said Ledda accessed the women's private records after meeting them at the bar.

A Friday afternoon update on the case from Ladendorf Law says that two motions to dismiss the case were denied in court.

Ladendorf Law says the motions to dismiss the case were filed by Deaconess Hospital and Dr. Ledda, and that both were denied.

"We are extremely thankful that the case will continue, that we will be able to get answers, and that our clients will have their chance to seek justice," Friday's statement from Ladendorf Law says. "At this point, we are going to continue to the discovery phase where we will keep working to uncover the facts and circumstances surrounding this intrusion into our clients' lives."

We reached out to Deaconess for a comment on the latest updates to the case, but have not heard back yet.

You can see Friday's full statement from Ladendorf Law below, or on Facebook.