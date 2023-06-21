 Skip to main content
Crash brings down utility poles and wires in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office crash photo

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Deputies in Vanderburgh County were at the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. that first responders were at a crash in the area of Boonville New Harmony Road and Seib Road.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows wires down and utility poles knocked over from the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash to happen or if anyone was injured, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clean up.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

