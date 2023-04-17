Crash closes southbound lanes of Highway 41 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A crash has closed part of Highway 41 in Gibson County.
The Gibson County Sherriff's Office sent out the alert around 11 a.m., and said that the southbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed near the intersection at CR 100 W, near the Orion building.
A photo shared by first responders at the scene shows a large truck overturned on its side.
No word on injuries at this time, and there's no ETA for how long the closure will last.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.