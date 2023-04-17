 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Crash closes southbound lanes of Highway 41 in Gibson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Overturned vehicle on US 41 in Gibson County

Overturned vehicle on US 41 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A crash has closed part of Highway 41 in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Sherriff's Office sent out the alert around 11 a.m., and said that the southbound lanes of Highway 41 were closed near the intersection at CR 100 W, near the Orion building.

A photo shared by first responders at the scene shows a large truck overturned on its side.

No word on injuries at this time, and there's no ETA for how long the closure will last.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

