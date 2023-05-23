Crews begin setting up new Indiana 'welcome' signs on interstates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers traveling into Indiana may start to see some new signage.
The Indiana Department of Transportation shared photos of its crews setting up new signs along I-69 on Monday. The new signs read "More to Discover IN Indiana."
The new signs were unveiled by Governor Eric Holcomb and INDOT officials earlier in the week.
In that unveiling, INDOT said it would install 19 interstate signs by May 26, before the influx of visitors attending the Indy 500. By the end of June, INDOT says it will install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.
Do you prefer the new signs on the old ones? Voice your opinion in the poll below.