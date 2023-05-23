 Skip to main content
Crews begin setting up new Indiana 'welcome' signs on interstates

INDOT crews setting up new 'welcome' signs along I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers traveling into Indiana may start to see some new signage.

The Indiana Department of Transportation shared photos of its crews setting up new signs along I-69 on Monday. The new signs read "More to Discover IN Indiana."

Old Indiana welcome sign next to new sign

The new signs were unveiled by Governor Eric Holcomb and INDOT officials earlier in the week.

In that unveiling, INDOT said it would  install 19 interstate signs by May 26, before the influx of visitors attending the Indy 500. By the end of June, INDOT says it will install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.

