Crews called to business fire in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire Department

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a business in Evansville on Friday morning.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Firefighters were called to a blaze at a business in Evansville on Friday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department says it happened at the Tri-State Resource Recovery recycling center just after 7 a.m.

According to EFD, firefighters were sent to the business after some employees saw smoke coming from a large pile of cardboard. EFD says the employees tried to remove layers of the cardboard with their equipment, but that the pile burst into flames.

Firefighters arrived and started to douse the burning pile. EFD says a considerable amount of time was also required to ventilate smoke from the building.

Though firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, no one was injured and there was no structural damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

