Crews called to fire at Evansville elementary school

Firefighters in Evansville, Indiana, were on the scene of an incident at a local elementary school on Thursday night.
The Evansville Fire Department says that around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to Evans Elementary School on North Evans Avenue for a fire.
EFD says a second-shift custodian called in the fire after noticing smoke and flames coming from the school's boiler room.
First arriving companies said they saw smoke coming from vents on the boiler room. After getting inside the school, firefighters quickly located the source and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
Investigators say the fire has been classified as accidental, and that it started from an electric motor.
No one was injured, and EFD says damage to the school building was minimal.