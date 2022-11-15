Crews called to house fire after possible explosion in Princeton

Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire that happened after a possible explosion in Princeton, Indiana.
Officials with Princeton Fire Territory said they were at the scene of a structure fire in the area of Hart Street and Clark Street around noon on Tuesday.
Fire officials say that multiple streets have been closed off due to the fire.
The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time if possible.
We are currently working to gather more details on the incident. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.