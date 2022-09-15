Crews called to Thursday morning house fire in Newburgh

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday morning.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Ohio Township Fire Department arrived to a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Old Orchard Road in Newburgh.
Officials at the scene say that there was no one inside the house at the time of the fire, and that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
We're told that there was heavy damage throughout the interior of the home due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.