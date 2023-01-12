Crews called to two-car crash in Gibson County

Drivers in Gibson County should be aware of a Thursday afternoon crash.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office tell us crews are currently cleaning up after a crash that happened at the intersection of SR 168 and CR 550 East.
According to the sheriff's office, the 911 call for the crash was made just before noon.
We're told a medical helicopter was originally called to the scene, but that it was later called off.
GCSO says at least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
No other details are available right now, but our news crew is at the scene of the crash working to gather more information.