Crews continue battling fire at old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Since early Wednesday morning, crews have been battling a large fire at a historic building in downtown Evansville.
The first 911 call for the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners building came in just before 2 a.m.
As of about 8 a.m., the building's roof had completely collapsed, and fire crews continued to battle hot spots.
Drivers should continue to avoid the area of NW 4th Street and Bond Street as fire crews continue to work.
