Crews continue battling fire at old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville

  Updated
  • 0
44 Sky Cam Network shows aerial view of fire

44 Sky Cam Network shows aerial view of fire at old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville at 8 a.m. Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Since early Wednesday morning, crews have been battling a large fire at a historic building in downtown Evansville.

The first 911 call for the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners building came in just before 2 a.m.

As of about 8 a.m., the building's roof had completely collapsed, and fire crews continued to battle hot spots.

Drivers should continue to avoid the area of NW 4th Street and Bond Street as fire crews continue to work.

You can see a live view of the fire from our Evansville Roof Masters - East sky cam.

We've been live from the scene of the fire all morning and will continue to provide updates on the situation. Photos from the scene of the fire can be seen in the gallery below.

Photos: Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire in downtown Evansville

