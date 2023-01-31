Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads

Crews throughout the tri-state are working hard to get to all of the roads and try and melt the ice covering them. With so many streets to get to it may take time before they can get to some of the secondary back roads in counties.
"When all hands are on deck trying to combat this, they hit the main more traveled roadways first," says Sheriff Tom Latham of Posey County. "Then, they start hitting what we consider to be secondary roadways and you know it does get frustrating."
Ice covered roadways last night making it tough for drivers out on the road.
In Posey County, there were several slide offs but according to the Sheriffs Office, it was nothing of significance. It was all hands on deck as crews worked to cover over 700 miles of roadways in the county.
"With the event we just had and the amount of service we were able to provide I think the counties stepped up and done a pretty good job," said Sheriff Latham.
With another chance for roads to freeze over tonight, its advised that if you don't have to go out and drive, don't. Road conditions in some areas, like the back roads, are still dangerously icy and they may get even worse.