Crews pull car from water at Mt. Vernon riverfront

Crews were at the scene of a water rescue in Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Tuesday morning.
Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue said around 10:30 a.m. that crews were working to pull a car from the Ohio River at the riverfront in Mt. Vernon.
According to the fire department, the tow truck that was trying to pull the car from the water was also sliding down the hill due to icy conditions.
Around 11 a.m., the fire department said that the car and tow truck had both been removed from the scene safely.
No one was injured.