Crews respond to fire at Berry Global warehouse

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of a warehouse fire at the Berry Global facility near the airport on Thursday.
EFD says crews were dispatched to the fire at 6501 Berry Plastics Blvd. just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The first crews to arrive at the scene said they saw smoke and employees evacuating.
According to EFD, the fire was considered extinguished about 30 minutes after crews first arrived. The fire department says that it took longer to extinguish the fire because it was hard to find in such a large building.
EFD says the fire was contained to a chemical wash tank, and that there was no fire damage to the building.
The fire was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported.