Crews working to pull car from water at Mt. Vernon riverfront

Crews are currently at the scene of a water rescue in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue said around 10:30 a.m. that crews were working to pull a car from the Ohio River at the riverfront in Mt. Vernon.
According to the fire department, the tow truck that's trying to pull the car from the water is also sliding down the hill due to icy conditions.
The public is asked to avoid there area while emergency officials work.
No other details are available right now, but we're working to learn more. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.