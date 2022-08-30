Crews working to repair second water main break on Reitz Hill in Evansville

Crews are currently working to repair a second water main break in the area of Reitz Hill in Evansville.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews were at the scene of the first water break near the intersection of Sonntag Avenue and Forest Avenue just before noon on Tuesday, leaving approximately 15 homes without water.
Around 1:30 p.m., EWSU said that the first water main break had been repaired, but that crews were now on the scene of another main break nearby.
According to EWSU, this second water main break is at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Dreier Boulevard.
There's no word on how many home could be affected at this time, but EWSU says that the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has been notified for rerouting school bus transportation at Reitz High School.
EWSU's boil advisory map didn't show any active advisories as of 1:40 p.m., but you can check back on the map by clicking here.