Crime prevention cameras helping Evansville Police solve crimes

In the spring, the Evansville Police Department had over 50 "Safety Flock" cameras installed around the city. These automatic license plate readers do not track your speed, they take still images of license plates and vehicles passing by.
"It's not a traffic violation camera, that's something completely different. These are cameras that are not recording violations or anything like that," says Sgt. Anna Gray with EPD.
The program was built to assist with different investigations like shootings, stolen vehicles, and missing person cases.
Sgt. Gray says so far, they've helped solve many cases.
"We've actually used it for over 250 auto theft and catalytic converter thefts, several burglary cases, we've used it in high profile cases," Sgt. Anna Gray says.
Last month, the cameras assisted in catching a registered sex offender who attempted to kidnap a child.
"With the information we had, we were able to track down and confirm that yes the offender did actually have the child, and have the child on the back of the motorcycle. From there officers were able to get in the area and eventually located him and made an arrest, which was huge for us," Sgt. Gray says.
The cameras also assisted the U.S Marshall's locate the vehicle Alabama fugitives, Casey White and Vicky White.
The cameras are being used in over 2,000 cities across 40 states.
Here in the Tri-state, other communities are now considering getting cameras of their own.