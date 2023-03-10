 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Critically-full Vanderburgh Humane Society holding 'Name Your Price' dog adoption special

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh Humane Society VHS

The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) in Evansville, Indiana is critically full and in need of dog adopters.

The VHS currently has 73 dogs on-site, with 31 dogs waiting in foster care, and 15 scheduled to be surrendered next week with no empty kennels available.

To help make space, VHS is hosting an emergency "Name Your Price" adoption special from March 11 to March 18.

During the adoption special, adopters can name their own adoption fee and make a donation amount of their choosing if able.

VHS says the special is only applicable to dog adoptions, and that all adoption requirements still apply.

The humane society is located at 400 Millner Industrial Dr. in Evansville.

Name your own price adoption special - 2

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you