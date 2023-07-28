Current and former Vincennes University students possibly impacted by data breach

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV) — Former and current students of Vincennes University may have been impacted in a recent data breach.
In a statement on Friday, VU officials said they were notified of a recent data breach by the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC).
The breach reportedly involves student information that the NSC maintains for 3,600 higher education institutions, including VU.
According to the NSC, an unauthorized third-party obtained files that may have contained information from current and former VU students.
VU said that none of its own internal systems were breached.
The University is encouraging current and former students to consider taking precautionary measures, like monitoring financial accounts and credit reports, updating passwords, initiate a fraud alert and credit freeze, and using two-factor authentication.
More information on the breach itself is available at alert.studentclearinghouse.org.