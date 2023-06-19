Customers using CenterPoint Energy's 'Budget Bill' service will see decreased costs, utility says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Customers using CenterPoint Energy's "Budget Bill" service should notice a decrease in their monthly costs, according to the utility company.
According to CenterPoint Energy's website, "Budget Bill" is a free billing option that takes your annual energy bill and divides it by 12, so you pay the same amount each month.
CenterPoint says that thanks to stable weather and a decrease in energy costs, customers using the service in southern Indiana will see the following decreases on their monthly budget bills beginning this month:
- Customers with only electric service will see a decrease in their monthly amount due of approximately 9 percent.
- Combination of electric and natural gas customers will see an approximately 13 percent decrease.
- Customers with only natural gas service will see an approximately 22 percent decrease in their monthly bills.
“We are pleased to report a decrease for our average Budget Bill customers due to key factors such as the stabilization of energy costs and relatively normal weather,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “CenterPoint Energy’s Budget Bill is a helpful option for customers who want to plan for consistency in their energy bills each month.”
CenterPoint Energy says it recalculates customers’ Budget Bill amounts annually to verify customers’ original Budget Bill amount remains accurate. The new recalculated amount is based upon the past 12 months of a customer’s energy usage, normal weather and expected natural gas and/or electricity fuel costs.
The utility says that customers using the service will see their new Budget Bill amount on their bills this month.