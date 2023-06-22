 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents $1,000 check to Optimal Access

  • Updated
  • 0

• Updated
  • 0

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with D-Patrick Boonville Ford held their latest check presentation on Thursday.

The dealership made a $1,000 donation to Optimal Access, an organization that assists individuals with autism.

The check presentation happened at the dealership's location at 3100 IN-62 in Boonville, and was thanks to the dealership's D-Patrick Boonville Ford Brings Hope program.

Officials say the funds will support Optimal Access's continued mission of helping each person impacted by autism to reach their highest potential.

