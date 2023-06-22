D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents $1,000 check to Optimal Access

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with D-Patrick Boonville Ford held their latest check presentation on Thursday.
The dealership made a $1,000 donation to Optimal Access, an organization that assists individuals with autism.
The check presentation happened at the dealership's location at 3100 IN-62 in Boonville, and was thanks to the dealership's D-Patrick Boonville Ford Brings Hope program.
Officials say the funds will support Optimal Access's continued mission of helping each person impacted by autism to reach their highest potential.