D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents $1,000 donation to Warrick Public Education Foundation

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with D-Patrick Boonville Ford presented a donation to help another local organization on Wednesday morning.
The dealership presented a check for $1,000 to Warrick Public Education Foundation on Wednesday morning.
The donation supports funding for items such as SAT, ACT, and GED test fees, and college application fees, and officials with Warrick Public Education Foundation say the money will go a long way.
"What we got today could be four grants, so that's four teachers and their students, so let's say what... 1,600 students that are going to be able to do something that they wouldn't be able to do," says Warrick Public Education Foundation Secretary Suzanne Godeke.
The donation was made possible through the D-Patrick Boonville Ford Brings Hope program.