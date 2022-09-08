D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents check to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens

Thursday, the Evansville Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens received a generous check from D-Patrick.
The dealership handed over a check for $2,500 to the Zoo's Executive Director.
"It takes really the entire community to support organizations just like Mesker Park Zoo and other local not for profits, organizations like D-Patrick make that possible for us," says Eric Beck.
Each month, D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln selects a local charity to support, and awards $10 per test-drive to charitable organizations.
Beck says the money will go towards future developments at the zoo.