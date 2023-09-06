D-Patrick Ford Lincoln donates vehicle, new custom van wrap to Memorial High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Students at Memorial High School in Evansville will benefit from several donations made by a local dealership.
On Wednesday, D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presented the school with a donation of a Ford Escape for its driver education program.
In addition, officials with the dealership also unveiled a new custom wrap for a van that was previously donated to the school.
Christian Mocek, president at Memorial High School, says the new van will be a great way to show support for the Memorial Tigers.
"Having the newly-wrapped van to show up and support our team is great," says Mocek. "We're excited to drive it around town."
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln Owner Mike O'Daniel, General Manager Peter O'Daniel, and Sales Manager Flynn O'Daniel were on hand for Wednesday's donation.