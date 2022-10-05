 Skip to main content
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presents donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley

Officials with D-Patrick Ford Lincoln in Evansville, Indiana, presented a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

The dealership presented a $2,500 check to the charity, which was made possible through the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" ad campaign.

The "$10 per Test Drive" campaign allows D-Patrick Ford Lincoln to make a donation to a local charity each month.

They say hundreds of area residents helped raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley during the month of January, simply by test-driving a vehicle at D-Patrick Ford.

Officials with Ronald McDonald House Charities tell 44News they rely on donations like these to continue their work in the community.

"We are responsible 100% for taking care of our operating expenses," says Barb Abell, Development Manager with Ronald McDonald House Charities. "So we rely completely on the Tri-State area and our local businesses to help support us and they've never failed."

Ronald McDonald House Charities creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of kids and their families.

Wednesday morning's check presentation took place at the D-Patrick Ford Lincoln dealership, located at 1100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.

