D-Patrick Honda makes $1,500 donation to Ark Crisis Children's Center

On Tuesday, officials with D-Patrick Honda in Evansville, Indiana, presented a donation that will be used to help local kids.
D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to Ark Crisis Children's Center on Tuesday.
The donation was made possible through D-Patrick's "Honda Helping Kids" campaign, which is designed to support those who help others in the Tri-State area.
The mission of Ark Crisis Children's Center is to keep children safe and strengthen families in times of stress. The organization works to protect children from abuse and neglect by providing free child care when children and families are in crisis.
"Ark Crisis is so excited to be chosen as the D-Patrick 'Honda Helping Kids' charity of the month," says Angie Richards Cheek, Executive Director at Ark Crisis Children's Center. "It's a huge honor - not only to be selected, but to be included in a great group of other organizations that have been selected over the years."
"These dollars make a huge difference for the children at Ark Crisis," Cheek continued. "Not only do they help keep kids safe, but they also provide meals and education for kids when they have no place else to turn."
Through the D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, more than a dozen recipients have been provided with funding so far.
If you would like to nominate a deserving person or organization for the D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids campaign, just visit DPatHonda.com/HelpingKids.