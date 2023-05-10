D-Patrick, Inc. presents check for $1,500 to Evansville East Youth Baseball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Members of D-Patrick, Inc. presented funds that will be used to support local youth baseball on Wednesday.
D-Patrick Inc. presented a check for $1,500 to Evansville East Youth Baseball on Wednesday morning.
The check presentation took place at the East Youth Baseball fields on Vann Avenue.
Officials with East Youth Baseball say the money will be put to good use, with several projects currently on the list.
"Whether it's building a new home plate, building new batting cages... We're trying right now to slowly raise funds. We'd like to do some new field lighting, turf, stuff like that," says Chris Young, East Youth Baseball President. "Every dollar we raise goes back into the park."
Over the past 73 years, D-Patrick has helped with team sponsorships, field signage and scoreboard sponsorships. "East Youth Baseball has always been an important part of the community and D-Patrick is excited to continue to support them for years to come," a statement from D-Patrick, Inc. says.